Sterling's Surge: Economy Resilience and Carry Trade Boost

Sterling is experiencing a weekly surge against both the dollar and the euro, bolstered by stronger-than-expected GDP data and a calm in the currency markets. The British pound stood at $1.3521, reflecting a 0.25% increase both daily and weekly. It also registered a solid performance against the euro at 85.44 pence.

According to Lee Hardman, MUFG's senior currency analyst, the pound's stability has been underpinned by the UK's economic resilience to external shocks, like the energy price increases linked to geopolitical tensions. The recent data indicates a 0.3% growth in the UK economy during June, positioning it for robust growth among leading global economies in the first half of 2026.

The sterling has also benefited from favorable carry conditions compared to the euro, with Britain offering some of the highest short-term borrowing costs in developed markets. This environment fosters carry trades, where investors leverage lower-yielding currencies to acquire higher-yield ones, boosting sterling's value amid low market volatility.