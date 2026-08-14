Inferno at Gey: Mass Evacuation in Germany as Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

A wildfire in western Germany forced the evacuation of about 1,800 residents from the village of Gey as flames approached. The wildfire, affecting 25 hectares of woodland, is part of an active season across Europe, exacerbated by dry conditions and heatwaves following a wetter winter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:40 IST
Inferno at Gey: Mass Evacuation in Germany as Wildfire Wreaks Havoc
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  • Germany

In the early hours of Friday, authorities in Germany ordered the evacuation of approximately 1,800 residents due to a spreading wildfire in the western region. The fire posed a significant threat to the village of Gey, located near the Belgian border.

Municipality officials advised residents to vacate immediately and proceed to an assistance center at a primary school in Strass. Essential items, identification documents, and medications were prioritized for the evacuees.

The emergency began Thursday as flames engulfed 25 hectares of woodland. The wider European continent contends with increased wildfire activity, a consequence of dry conditions and rolling heatwaves, compounded by a wet winter that bolstered vegetation growth.

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