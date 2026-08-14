Inferno in Omis: Wildfire Destroys Homes and Threatens Tourism

A fierce wildfire driven by strong winds tore through Omis, Croatia, forcing 1,000 evacuations and injuring dozens. Flames consumed over 1,000 hectares, prompting emergency shelters and significant damage. Firefighting efforts continue amidst severe material damage, highlighting the increasing threat of wildfires exacerbated by climate change across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 13:42 IST
Inferno in Omis: Wildfire Destroys Homes and Threatens Tourism
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  • Country:
  • Croatia

A devastating wildfire bolstered by powerful winds ravaged the tourist town of Omis, Croatia, overnight. The blaze consumed homes, forced approximately 1,000 people to evacuate, and injured dozens, as fire brigades and health authorities reported on Friday.

The fire swept through over 1,000 hectares, casting a red hue over Omis, a picturesque location on Croatia's Dalmatian coast renowned for its natural beauty. Health officials confirmed that 36 people were treated in Split, with 14 hospitalized and seven in critical condition. Emergency shelters were set up from Omis to Split, providing refuge for those displaced.

Chief Fire Commander Slavko Tucakovic noted the fire's intensity, stating, "It swept everything in its path, causing immense material damage." Although the blaze had subsided by Friday morning, part of the firefighting resources were redirected to combat another fire on the Peljesac peninsula. This incident further underscores the impact of climate change, with wildfires threatening tourism in popular regions during peak season.

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