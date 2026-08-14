Market Jitters: Stocks Rise Amid Geopolitical Tensions

U.S. stock index futures remained stable following a S&P 500 record high. Rising oil prices due to Middle East tensions and inflation readings eased rate hike concerns. Mixed stock movements were observed, with AI stocks under pressure and Reddit's entry to S&P 500 boosting its shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 17:59 IST
Market Jitters: Stocks Rise Amid Geopolitical Tensions
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  • Country:
  • United States

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures held steady, maintaining gains after the S&P 500 reached a record high the previous day. Investors exhibited caution due to rising crude prices following recent Middle East tensions.

This week, tame inflation readings alleviated fears of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September, pushing the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq toward their third consecutive weekly gains. However, concerns lingered in the Middle East as Strait of Hormuz transit nearly halted after two ship attacks, alongside a potential indefinite U.S. naval blockade of Iran.

Brent crude futures rose by 1%, and investors are now desensitized to geopolitical tensions, according to Rabobank's Elwin de Groot. Despite stable U.S. inflation reports, central banks remain uncertain about their next steps amid high energy prices. Simultaneously, investors are assessing retail sales data and consumer sentiment for additional economic insights.

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