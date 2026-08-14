Retail Reverberations: The July Sales Dip

U.S. retail sales fell by 0.6% in July despite past gains driven by large tax refunds. The decline, due in part to the rescheduling of Amazon's Prime Day and reduced gasoline prices, points to consumers' growing sensitivity to costs. However, rising stock market-driven household wealth offers spending support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:05 IST
Retail Reverberations: The July Sales Dip
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  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected twist, U.S. retail sales dropped by 0.6% in July, a stark contrast to earlier strong gains propelled by sizable tax refunds. Despite predictions of a modest increase, economic realities like adjusted Amazon event dates and declining gasoline prices played significant roles in the decline.

Economists expressed that even with heightened household sensitivity to rising gasoline costs, a complete spending halt is unlikely. Rising household wealth, courtesy of a surging stock market, continues to underpin consumer spending. This dynamic particularly benefits upper-income and older households, who are witnessing a tangible increase in wealth-driven expenditure.

Core retail sales, excluding automobiles and other volatile categories, fell by 0.4% in July, indicating narrowed consumer activity. Nonetheless, overall consumer spending remains robust. It's skyrocketed at a 3.2% annualized rate in the second quarter, fueling a 1.5% economic growth pace.

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