India's Infrastructure Leap Boosts Economy and Digital Revolution

In her Independence Day address, President Droupadi Murmu underscored India's significant infrastructure development, spanning highways, waterways, railways, and airways. This expansion is creating new business opportunities, generating employment, and enhancing investor confidence.

The President also emphasized India's robust digital infrastructure, citing how digital payments have become prevalent even in rural areas and among small businesses. Murmu noted that over half of the world's real-time digital transactions occur in India, showcasing the nation's digital prowess.

Despite global instability, India maintains strong economic growth, President Murmu remarked, with projections indicating a growth rate more than twice the global average. Initiatives like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' and advances in renewable energy further strengthen the country's economic foundation and sustainability efforts.