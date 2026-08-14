1,057 Personnel Honoured with Independence Day Medals

A total of 1,057 personnel from India's Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence, and Correctional Services have been recognised with Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2026, honouring acts of courage as well as distinguished and dedicated service.

The awards include 301 Medals for Gallantry, 92 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 664 Medals for Meritorious Service, covering personnel serving in some of the country's most challenging security environments as well as those recognised for sustained contributions throughout their careers.

301 personnel recognised for acts of gallantry

The Medal for Gallantry is awarded for conspicuous acts of courage involving the protection of life and property, prevention of crime or arrest of criminals, with consideration given to the level of risk faced while carrying out official duties. Of the 301 Gallantry Medals announced this year, 272 have been awarded to Police personnel and 29 to members of the Fire Services.

A large share of the recipients carried out their actions in areas affected by serious security challenges. As many as 197 personnel have been recognised for gallant actions in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, while 51 served in the Jammu and Kashmir region and 12 were involved in operations in the North-East. Another 41 recipients have been recognised for actions in other parts of the country.

The geographical spread of the awards reflects the different circumstances in which police, security and emergency personnel can face considerable personal risk while protecting communities, responding to dangerous situations or performing operational duties.

Distinguished service earns 92 President's Medals

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service recognises personnel with an especially distinguished record of service, rewarding careers marked by exceptional commitment and professional contribution. Police personnel account for 83 of the 92 medals awarded in this category. Four recipients come from the Fire Services, three from Civil Defence and Home Guard Services and two from Correctional Services.

The service medals recognise a different form of contribution from gallantry awards, placing attention on the sustained work performed by personnel over the course of their careers rather than a particular act of bravery. Such recognition covers services that are essential to public safety and administration, ranging from policing and emergency response to civil defence and the management of correctional institutions.

664 honoured for meritorious service

The largest category in the Independence Day honours is the Medal for Meritorious Service, with 664 personnel receiving the award for valuable service characterised by resourcefulness and devotion to duty. Police personnel received 606 of these medals, while 28 were awarded to Fire Service personnel. Civil Defence and Home Guard personnel received 18 medals, with another 12 going to members of Correctional Services.

Taken together, Police personnel received the overwhelming majority of the medals across the three categories, including 272 Gallantry Medals, 83 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 606 Medals for Meritorious Service. The complete lists of recipients have been published separately, including individual lists for Gallantry, Distinguished Service and Meritorious Service medals, along with a state-wise and force-wise breakdown of awardees. Details of the Independence Day 2026 medal recipients are available through the Ministry of Home Affairs and the government's national awards portal.