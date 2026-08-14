Record Divorce Settlement: SK Group Power Struggle

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won appeals against a South Korean court ruling to pay 944 billion won to his ex-wife Roh Soh-yeong in a divorce settlement. The ruling, tied to a division of assets amid Chey's control of SK Group, excludes funds from Roh's father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 21:10 IST
Record Divorce Settlement: SK Group Power Struggle
Chey Tae-won
  • Country:
  • South Korea

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has officially appealed a major court ruling in South Korea, which mandates that he pay 944 billion won, equivalent to $668.52 million, to his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong, setting a record in South Korea's divorce settlement history, according to Yonhap news agency.

The Seoul High Court, in a decision handed down late July, determined that Chey should pay the cash as part of a division of marital assets, though he retains his shares in SK Inc, the holding company that anchors South Korea's second-largest conglomerate. This ruling marks a reduction from a previous 1.38 trillion won award after a higher court dismissed the incorporation of funds allegedly linked to Roh's father, ex-President Roh Tae-woo.

Chey's appeal is poised to extend this heavily scrutinized case, drawing investor interest due to the substantial AI-related boon to SK Group's semiconductor profits. SK Hynix, a pivotal player in AI chip supply, has also expanded its investor base by listing on Nasdaq, reflecting its escalated market value amidst the AI sector's growth.

TRENDING

1
Sliding Retail Sales Signal Economic Slowdown

Sliding Retail Sales Signal Economic Slowdown

United States
2
Political Intrigue: US Visa Revocation Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

Political Intrigue: US Visa Revocation Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

United States
3
President Murmu's Inspiring Independence Address Fuels Vision of Viksit Bharat

President Murmu's Inspiring Independence Address Fuels Vision of Viksit Bhar...

India
4
Uganda’s rural electrification drive faces Shs570bn funding burden

Uganda’s rural electrification drive faces Shs570bn funding burden

Uganda

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026