U.S. Pushes EU to Ease Supply Chain Sustainability Laws for Global Trade

The United States is urging the European Union to relax laws that hold large firms accountable for the environmental and social impacts of their supply chains. U.S. Ambassador to the EU, Andrew Puzder, emphasizes that these regulations should not hinder EU-U.S. trade, urging adherence to past agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 21:49 IST
U.S. Pushes EU to Ease Supply Chain Sustainability Laws for Global Trade
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  • United States

The United States is calling on the European Union to soften its stringent supply chain accountability laws. Ambassador Andrew Puzder expressed concerns, stating that these laws could become barriers to trade between the two economic powers. The EU had previously promised not to let such measures affect transatlantic trade during talks in Turnberry, Scotland.

Puzder specifically referenced the EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, urging the EU to fulfill its prior commitments. Critics argue that these provisions could negatively impact American businesses and workers, sparking wider concerns about their effect on global trade.

This push comes as Washington also urges amendments to the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Despite some concessions from Brussels, the EU remains steadfast on its regulatory autonomy, with further negotiations expected to continue addressing non-tariff trade barriers.

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