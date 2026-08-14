Record-Breaking Divorce Settlement for SK Group Chairman

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is challenging a South Korean court decree requiring him to pay 944 billion won ($668.52 million) to his ex-wife, Roh Soh-yeong, marking a record divorce settlement in the country, reported Yonhap.

The decision, handed down by the Seoul High Court in late July, dictates that Chey must provide the substantial cash payment as part of the division of marital assets, although he will maintain his stake in SK Inc, the holding company of South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.

The legal ruling has sparked significant interest as it becomes one of the most substantial divorce settlements recorded in South Korean legal history, with implications for how marital assets are divided in high-profile divorces.