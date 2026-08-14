Record-Breaking Divorce Settlement for SK Group Chairman

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is contesting a South Korean court's decision mandating him to pay his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong, 944 billion won, which equates to $668.52 million, as part of a divorce settlement. This decision stands as one of the largest ever in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 20:46 IST
Record-Breaking Divorce Settlement for SK Group Chairman
  • Country:
  • South Korea

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is challenging a South Korean court decree requiring him to pay 944 billion won ($668.52 million) to his ex-wife, Roh Soh-yeong, marking a record divorce settlement in the country, reported Yonhap.

The decision, handed down by the Seoul High Court in late July, dictates that Chey must provide the substantial cash payment as part of the division of marital assets, although he will maintain his stake in SK Inc, the holding company of South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.

The legal ruling has sparked significant interest as it becomes one of the most substantial divorce settlements recorded in South Korean legal history, with implications for how marital assets are divided in high-profile divorces.

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