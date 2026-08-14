FTSE 100 Dips Amidst Miners' Retreat and Copper Price Drop

On Friday, the London FTSE 100 closed lower, marking its first weekly decline since early July. This was primarily impacted by a retreat in mining stocks due to a drop in copper prices.

Despite the downturn in miners, software and data companies experienced a rebound, fueled by the announcement of a significant deal within the sector.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell by 0.2% to close at 10,750.11 points. Conversely, the midcap FTSE 250 managed a modest gain of 0.1%, ending the week at 24,867.42 points and remaining largely flat.