FTSE 100 Dips Amidst Miners' Retreat and Copper Price Drop

The FTSE 100 saw a decline, closing lower due to a dip in copper prices and a retreat in the mining sector. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 saw a slight increase, ending the week flat. Software and data companies rebounded following a report of a large sector deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 21:54 IST
FTSE 100 Dips Amidst Miners' Retreat and Copper Price Drop
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On Friday, the London FTSE 100 closed lower, marking its first weekly decline since early July. This was primarily impacted by a retreat in mining stocks due to a drop in copper prices.

Despite the downturn in miners, software and data companies experienced a rebound, fueled by the announcement of a significant deal within the sector.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell by 0.2% to close at 10,750.11 points. Conversely, the midcap FTSE 250 managed a modest gain of 0.1%, ending the week at 24,867.42 points and remaining largely flat.

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