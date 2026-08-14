President Murmu's Inspiring Independence Address Fuels Vision of Viksit Bharat
President Droupadi Murmu’s Independence Day address inspired renewed vigor in crafting a Viksit Bharat. PM Modi lauded her motivating insights, celebrating the nation’s progress and aspirations. Her address emphasized the symbolic power of the Tricolour and highlighted military achievements and significant steps like the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, hailed President Droupadi Murmu's inspirational Address to the Nation delivered on the eve of India's 80th Independence. In a post on X, he described President Murmu's remarks as both 'motivating and thoughtful,' encouraging citizens to pursue a 'Viksit Bharat' with renewed determination.
Reflecting the strength and aspirations of the nation, President Murmu's address underscored the meaningfulness of freedom, linking it to the opportunities available for every citizen. She emphasized that the Tricolour is not just a symbol of liberty but also of national pride, uniting Indians worldwide in celebration.
Her speech also spotlighted India's military might, particularly through initiatives like Operation Sindoor, while noting the significance of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty for the nation's benefit. As Independence Day approaches, PM Modi prepares to lead celebrations from the Red Fort, highlighting 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and the crucial role of youth in India's progress towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.
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