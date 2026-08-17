AfDB-MCB Partnership Targets the Risk Barrier Blocking African Trade

Africa's trade ambitions continue to collide with a financial constraint that sits behind many cross-border deals: businesses may have buyers, suppliers and viable orders, but banks are not always willing to carry the risk needed to finance them. The African Development Bank's new agreement with Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) is designed to attack that bottleneck by making more transactions acceptable to lenders.

Under the arrangement, MCB joins the African Development Bank Group's Trade Finance Transaction Guarantee Instrument as a confirming bank. The AfDB can cover up to 100% of the non-payment risk MCB assumes on eligible transactions originating from approved African issuing banks, giving the Mauritian lender greater protection when dealing with institutions in markets where international credit lines remain constrained.

Rather than trying to finance every shipment directly, the AfDB is using its guarantee strength to change the risk calculation inside the banking system: an approach that could allow existing financial networks to support transactions they might otherwise reject.

Africa's Trade Gap Starts Before Goods Reach the Border

The African Development Bank Group's 2025 Trade Finance Report estimated unmet trade-finance demand across Africa at between $74 billion and $92 billion in 2024, showing how much commercial activity can be constrained before products ever reach a port, warehouse or customs checkpoint.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are particularly exposed because they often face higher rejection rates when seeking finance for imports, supplies and cross-border transactions. For these businesses, lack of trade finance can prevent them from accepting orders, purchasing inputs or reaching customers even when there is a clear commercial opportunity.

This makes the financing gap more than a banking-sector statistic. It can become a direct constraint on trade itself, especially for firms that lack the balance sheets, collateral or long banking histories that larger companies may use to obtain credit. This results in a mismatch between commercial potential and financial capacity. Businesses may be ready to trade, while the institutions expected to support those transactions remain reluctant to take exposure to counterparties, markets or banks they consider difficult to assess.

AfDB Is Using Guarantees to Change the Risk Equation

The transaction guarantee instrument works by reducing risk rather than replacing commercial lenders. The AfDB does not directly fund each eligible deal; instead, it stands behind transactions involving African issuing banks and international confirming banks, providing protection against non-payment.

The distinction allows development finance to work through existing banking relationships. A confirming bank that might otherwise decline a transaction because of country, institutional or market risk can reassess the deal when part or all of the eligible non-payment exposure is backed by the AfDB.

In effect, the model attempts to turn the Bank Group's balance-sheet strength into additional commercial capacity. If one guarantee enables a private bank to maintain or expand relationships with African financial institutions, the impact can extend beyond a single borrower or shipment.

The Bigger Story Is the Banking Network Behind African Trade

Trade is usually discussed in terms of tariffs, infrastructure and market access, but banking relationships form another layer of the system. Cross-border commerce depends on financial institutions being prepared to confirm payments, accept counterparty exposure and support transactions across jurisdictions.

MCB's entry into the programme matters because it potentially strengthens one of those links. CEO Thierry Hebraud said participation increases the bank's capacity to provide trade-finance solutions to clients and banking partners across Africa, positioning the agreement as part of a wider continental trade-finance strategy.

The arrangement is expected to support both intra-African commerce and trade between African companies and international markets. By sharing non-payment risk on approved transactions, the AfDB is seeking to make it easier for banks to continue supporting deals where risk perceptions or limited credit lines might otherwise become barriers.

For smaller firms, the consequences can be highly practical. Access to a supported banking transaction can mean the difference between being able to buy raw materials and having to turn away an order, or between entering a new export market and remaining confined to domestic customers.

The Real Test Is How Much New Trade the Guarantee Unlocks

The agreement should nevertheless be judged against the size of the financing shortfall it is attempting to address. A gap of as much as $92 billion cannot be closed by a single partnership, and the announcement does not specify how much financing the AfDB-MCB arrangement is expected to mobilise. Whether the guarantee programme generates transactions that would otherwise not have happened. If banks simply place already-bankable deals under the guarantee structure, the programme would provide protection without necessarily making a meaningful dent in unmet demand.

Transaction volumes, the number of issuing banks supported and the share of financing reaching SMEs will therefore be important indicators. Evidence that MCB is maintaining or expanding relationships in markets where credit lines were previously constrained would also provide a clearer measure of impact.

The broader question is whether this model can help repair one of the less visible weaknesses in African commerce: the shortage of trusted financial links between local issuing banks and institutions capable of confirming cross-border transactions.

Overall, the AfDB-MCB agreement represents an attempt to address Africa's trade-finance shortage not by substituting public money for private banking, but by making more commercial risk acceptable to the banks already positioned to finance trade. If the mechanism works as intended, its success will not be measured by the size of the guarantee itself. It will be measured by how many transactions move from "too risky" to financeable, and how many African businesses are consequently able to turn orders into actual cross-border trade.