Fast-Tracking India's Industrial Corridors: A New Focus on Execution

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes shifting focus from project approvals to infrastructure completion in India's industrial corridors. The strategy includes aligning with PM GatiShakti for integrated area development, leveraging Free Trade Agreements, and developing plug-and-play industrial ecosystems for accelerated investment and production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 23:29 IST
Fast-Tracking India's Industrial Corridors: A New Focus on Execution
Meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of NICDIT was held on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a decisive push to accelerate India's industrial corridor projects, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has advocated a shift from merely approving projects to ensuring their timely completion. Chairing the third meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) in New Delhi, Sitharaman underscored the need for states to tackle hurdles related to land, connectivity, statutory clearances, and project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

Reviewing the progress under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP), Sitharaman highlighted industrial corridors as pivotal to India's strategy to boost manufacturing and create globally competitive industrial ecosystems. She stressed preparing industrial land and infrastructure pipelines ahead of demand and emphasized the convergence of freight, industrial development, railways, and expressways, known as FIRE Corridors, for the program’s success.

Echoing Sitharaman's sentiments, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called for rapid, effective implementation of corridor projects with a focus on timely investment and operationalization. He urged for strategic investor outreach and marketing of industrial nodes, leveraging India’s Free Trade Agreements, and aligning future developments with PM GatiShakti through an integrated area-development approach. The National Industrial Corridor Development Programme now spans 20 projects across 13 States, aiming for faster investment and commencement of operations.

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