Diplomatic Moves: Turkish and Iranian Leaders Discuss Strait of Hormuz and Ceasefire

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi discussed efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and maintain a ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. Iran's shift to an 'offensive' policy due to stalled peace talks and oil trade through the strait was also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 23:35 IST
Diplomatic Moves: Turkish and Iranian Leaders Discuss Strait of Hormuz and Ceasefire
Hakan Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a diplomatic conversation with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, focusing on efforts to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passageway for international oil trade.

The talks, a Turkish source confirmed, also centered on maintaining the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the U.S., an agreement critical to regional stability.

A senior Iranian official revealed to Reuters that Tehran plans to adopt a 'fully offensive' strategy, citing frustration over stalled peace negotiations and halted oil tanker movements in the vital strait.

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