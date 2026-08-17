Diplomatic Moves: Turkish and Iranian Leaders Discuss Strait of Hormuz and Ceasefire

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a diplomatic conversation with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, focusing on efforts to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passageway for international oil trade.

The talks, a Turkish source confirmed, also centered on maintaining the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the U.S., an agreement critical to regional stability.

A senior Iranian official revealed to Reuters that Tehran plans to adopt a 'fully offensive' strategy, citing frustration over stalled peace negotiations and halted oil tanker movements in the vital strait.