Strait of Hormuz Tensions: Iran Goes Offensive Amidst U.S. Conflict

Iran has announced a shift in its policy from a defensive to a 'fully offensive' stance due to a stalemate in efforts to reach a permanent end to its conflict with the United States. This change comes as peace talks and oil tanker traffic resumption in the strategic Strait of Hormuz have stalled, showing little progress toward ending the conflict that began on February 28.

A senior Iranian official, speaking to Reuters, explained that Tehran is ready to make difficult decisions and take actions, including a potential military attack, if diplomacy fails. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump suggests Iran 'should put up the white flag of surrender'.

The interim deal, intended to cease military actions, has unraveled due to disputes over the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran asserting its control based on the MoU, which the U.S. rejects. As hostilities continue, regional tensions have further escalated with Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen attacking Saudi vessels, threatening wider conflict.