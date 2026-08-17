Palestinian American's Return to Protect West Bank Home Amid Settler Siege

Palestinian American Loui Ridi returned to his West Bank home after witnessing an encirclement by Israeli settlers via security cameras. Leaving Toledo, Ohio, he aims to protect his property in Qusra, threatened by increased settler activity. This situation highlights rising tensions amid ongoing U.S. condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 23:29 IST
Palestinian American's Return to Protect West Bank Home Amid Settler Siege

Loui Ridi, a Palestinian American, hastily returned to the West Bank from Ohio after witnessing Israeli settlers sieging his family home in the village of Qusra via security cameras. Determined to protect his property, Ridi's journey underscores looming tensions in the disputed territory.

Upon arriving at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, Ridi expressed his resolve: "I can't let the settlers steal my house while I was watching." He traveled to Qusra amid heightened settler assaults and land grabs in the area, bolstered by policies from the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

With international bodies labeling the settlements illegal, Israeli military presence in Qusra does little to alleviate the ongoing siege and resident fears. Ridi plans to reconnect with his family on his ancestral land, symbolizing the personal and political struggles faced by many Palestinians in the region.

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