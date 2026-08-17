AfDB Invests $15 Million in Fund to Back North African Businesses

The African Development Bank Group has approved a $15 million equity investment in RMBV North Africa Fund III, putting fresh capital behind growing mid-sized companies that can create jobs and expand access to everyday goods and essential services across North Africa.

The fund will target businesses operating in consumer goods and services, healthcare, education and financial services, areas where growing companies can have a direct impact on households while creating employment as they expand. Selected businesses will receive more than financing, with the fund also providing managerial expertise intended to help companies strengthen their operations and manage growth.

The investment reflects a broader push to increase private-sector participation in North African economies and give scalable businesses the financial and management resources needed to reach more customers.

Fund Targets Mid-Market Companies With Room to Grow

RMBV North Africa Fund III will focus on mid-market growth companies across countries in the region, directing investment towards businesses that have the potential to expand their operations and increase the availability of quality products and services.

Backing businesses in healthcare and education could support wider access to services that affect people's everyday lives, while investments in financial services could help broaden the range of financial products available to consumers and companies. Consumer-focused businesses are also expected to benefit as demand develops across North African markets.

Managerial support will form an important part of the fund's approach, giving portfolio companies access to expertise alongside investment capital as they work through the challenges that come with expansion.

Italy's CDP Adds $20 Million Investment

The African Development Bank considered its investment jointly with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Italy's development finance institution, which has approved a separate $20 million equity investment in the same fund.

CDP's contribution is being made through the Growth and Resilience Platform for Africa, known as GRAf, a co-investment partnership promoted by Italy and the African Development Bank Group. The platform is linked to Italy's Mattei Plan for Africa, which seeks deeper economic cooperation and strategic partnerships between Italy and African countries and institutions.

The combined commitments from the two development finance institutions give RMBV North Africa Fund III additional resources to identify and support businesses capable of growing within their domestic markets and potentially across the wider region.

Investment Links Business Growth With Jobs and Services

For the African Development Bank, the investment is tied to a wider strategy of using private-sector growth to support economic development. Expanding successful companies can create direct employment while generating opportunities across suppliers, distributors and other businesses connected to their operations.

The focus on consumer-facing and essential-service sectors also means the impact could extend beyond job creation. Growing healthcare providers, educational businesses and financial services companies can increase the availability and quality of services for communities while stronger consumer businesses can offer a wider range of goods.

By combining capital with managerial expertise and international development partnerships, the investment is intended to help North African companies grow at a sustainable scale, strengthen private-sector activity and turn business expansion into more employment and better access to services across the region.