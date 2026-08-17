Yash and Philips Unite for Cinematic Grooming Campaign

Philips has partnered with Rocking Star Yash for the brand film 'Trimmers Ka Baap', released ahead of his movie 'Toxic'. The campaign highlights Philips' grooming range, leveraging Yash's beard image. This unique collaboration integrates with cultural moments, positioning Philips as a leader in men's grooming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 16:19 IST
Yash and Philips Unite for Cinematic Grooming Campaign
Philips Onboards Yash as its New Brand Ambassador Ahead of Toxic Release. Image Credit: ANI

Philips, the renowned grooming brand, has joined forces with South Indian actor Yash for an innovative brand film titled 'Trimmers Ka Baap'. Released on August 15, this cinematic initiative precedes Yash's forthcoming film 'Toxic', scheduled for release on August 26.

The collaboration between Philips and Yash originally blossomed from a spontaneous moment earlier this year. Fans observed the actor using a Philips trimmer in behind-the-scenes footage, sparking widespread discussion across social media. This organic interaction has now evolved into an official partnership, with Yash named as the brand ambassador for Philips' men's grooming line.

In a strategic move, Philips launched its campaign before 'Toxic' hits theaters, allowing the brand to engage with audiences during the growing buzz around Yash. Highlighting the trimmer's advanced BeardSense Technology, this collaboration underscores Philips' commitment to engineering excellence while aligning with Yash’s signature beard aesthetic.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare as Houthis Attack Saudi Vessels in Red Sea

Tensions Flare as Houthis Attack Saudi Vessels in Red Sea

Global
2
Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against India

Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against ...

Global
3
France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds

France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds

Global
4
Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026