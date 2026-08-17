Tragedy Strikes Guangxi: Deadly Landslide's Toll

A landslide devastated the Guangxi region in southwestern China on Monday. The natural disaster led to the tragic death of at least one individual. Meanwhile, rescue teams are vigorously working to save four others who remain trapped.

Local authorities in Guangxi have been at the forefront of this rescue operation, facing a challenging terrain that complicates their efforts. The incident has plunged the region into a state of emergency as resources are being redirected to support the rescue mission.

The landslide underscores the recurring threats posed by natural disasters in the area, prompting urgent calls for enhanced geological assessments and disaster preparedness measures to prevent future tragedies.