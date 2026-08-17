Brazil's Tight Political Battle: Lula vs. Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is maintaining a slim advantage over his principal right-wing opponent, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, in the lead-up to a possible electoral runoff.

The recent BTG Pactual/Nexus survey, released on Monday, shows a closely contested race as the nation gears up for October's presidential vote.

This political face-off signifies a critical moment for Brazil, as voters weigh their options amid enthusiastic campaign trails and poignant political discourse.