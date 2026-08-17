Mayfair Residency's 'Freedom from Rent' Campaign Revolutionizes Homebuying in Greater Noida

In just 30 days, Mayfair Residency in Greater Noida West has sold 200 homes, driven by the 20:80 'Freedom from Rent' campaign. The strategy focuses on reducing financial stress for buyers, allowing them to pay 20% initially and 80% upon possession, offering considerable financial relief to renters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-08-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 17:01 IST
Mayfair Residency's 'Freedom from Rent' Campaign Revolutionizes Homebuying in Greater Noida
Supercity Developers and Big Bucks India combine flexible payment plans with strong execution to offer a distinctive homeownership proposition in Greater Noida West. . Image Credit: ANI

Mayfair Residency, a residential project by Supercity Developers located in Techzone-4, Greater Noida West, has achieved remarkable sales success with its innovative 'Freedom from Rent' campaign, recording 200 home sales in a month. The campaign operates on a distinct 20:80 payment structure, alleviating financial burdens for potential homeowners.

Homebuyers are required to pay only 20% upfront, while the remaining 80% is due upon possession. This groundbreaking strategy emerged from collaborations with key channel partner Big Bucks India, emphasizing the advanced construction stage of Mayfair Residency to align future payments with possession milestones rather than early construction phases.

Many buyers, especially those transitioning from renting, face overlapping financial commitments. Mayfair Residency's model helps transform these fiscal challenges, proving attractive to both homebuyers and investors. The strategy demonstrates growing confidence in the project's completion, as highlighted at a celebratory Independence Day event featuring incentives valued at ₹1 crore for buyers.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare as Houthis Attack Saudi Vessels in Red Sea

Tensions Flare as Houthis Attack Saudi Vessels in Red Sea

Global
2
Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against India

Sonal Dinusha's Century: A Lone Bright Spot in Sri Lanka's Struggle Against ...

Global
3
France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds

France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds

Global
4
Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Tech Stocks Surge on Optimistic AI Revenue Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026