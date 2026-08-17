Mayfair Residency's 'Freedom from Rent' Campaign Revolutionizes Homebuying in Greater Noida

Mayfair Residency, a residential project by Supercity Developers located in Techzone-4, Greater Noida West, has achieved remarkable sales success with its innovative 'Freedom from Rent' campaign, recording 200 home sales in a month. The campaign operates on a distinct 20:80 payment structure, alleviating financial burdens for potential homeowners.

Homebuyers are required to pay only 20% upfront, while the remaining 80% is due upon possession. This groundbreaking strategy emerged from collaborations with key channel partner Big Bucks India, emphasizing the advanced construction stage of Mayfair Residency to align future payments with possession milestones rather than early construction phases.

Many buyers, especially those transitioning from renting, face overlapping financial commitments. Mayfair Residency's model helps transform these fiscal challenges, proving attractive to both homebuyers and investors. The strategy demonstrates growing confidence in the project's completion, as highlighted at a celebratory Independence Day event featuring incentives valued at ₹1 crore for buyers.