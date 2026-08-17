Amitabh and Abhishek's Late-Night Sports Ritual: Clever Trick to Keep Peace at Home

Amitabh Bachchan revealed his late-night sports routine with son Abhishek on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', sharing how they use headphones to watch matches without disturbing Jaya Bachchan. The father-son duo has a separate TV and manages volume levels to keep their sports enthusiasm from waking up the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 17:00 IST
Amitabh and Abhishek's Late-Night Sports Ritual: Clever Trick to Keep Peace at Home
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a candid moment on the popular quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his family's unique approach to late-night sports viewership. The megastar shared how he, alongside son Abhishek Bachchan, embraces their passion for sports while ensuring wife Jaya Bachchan enjoys a peaceful night's sleep.

Amitabh detailed their clever tactic of installing a dedicated television set, where he and Abhishek watch matches, often resorting to wearing headphones or maintaining a low volume. This ingenious solution allows them to indulge in their fervent sports interests without disturbing the household.

The challenge arises when excitement peaks, especially when their team scores a victory. Despite efforts to keep the celebrations subdued, triumphant shouts can occasionally wake up Jaya, leading to humorous explanations that all is well. The actor's anecdotal tale resonates with many sports enthusiasts who balance family harmony with late-night viewing.

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