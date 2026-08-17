India Sees Drop in Unemployment, Boost in Labor Force Participation

In a significant development reflecting improving labor market conditions, India's unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and above fell to 5.1% in July from 5.5% in June, as reported by the National Statistics Office. The upturn in employment was notably driven by rural areas, which saw unemployment rates plunge to 4.5% in July from 5.0% the previous month.

Simultaneously, the labor force participation rate (LFPR) climbed to 55.4% from June's 54.4%, with both rural and urban regions witnessing increases. The rural LFPR surged by 1.4 percentage points to 58.0%, and urban LFPR experienced a modest rise to 50.4% from 50.1%. These trends are supported by a notable rise in female participation across the board, with overall female LFPR up to 34.4%.

The worker population ratio (WPR) also saw an uptick, standing at 52.5% in July from 51.4% in June. Rural WPR rose sharply by 1.6 percentage points to 55.4%, while urban WPR increased to 47.0%. This data, compiled from a survey of over 371,021 individuals nationally, highlights a promising shift in India's employment landscape.