Currency Market Shifts as Dollar Hits Two-Month Low

The dollar has plunged to its lowest in over two months, as traders adjust expectations on U.S. rate hikes amid weaker economic data. Meanwhile, the yen and euro have gained ground. Markets are now focused on the upcoming Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium for clues on future monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 16:53 IST
Currency Market Shifts as Dollar Hits Two-Month Low
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The dollar fell to its lowest level in over two months on Monday as traders adjusted their expectations regarding U.S. rate hikes in light of softer economic data. This decline left the euro at two-month highs and provided some stability to the previously battered yen.

The yen strengthened by 0.13% to about 159.15 per dollar, despite weaker-than-expected growth data from Japan. Both Japanese and U.S. authorities had intervened in currency markets in late July to address the yen's weakness. The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of other major currencies, showed some recovery after reaching its lowest since early June. The euro hit a two-month high, trading at approximately $1.1614, last registering an increase of 0.18% on the day.

As markets prepare for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium next week, where investors will gather insights on policymakers' interpretation of the latest economic data, joint efforts by the U.S. and Japan to counteract the yen's slide have created a delicate market scenario. Attention has shifted to whether the Bank of Japan will soon raise rates. "Intervention changed the path. It didn't eliminate the interest-rate incentive supporting the carry trade," said Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management.

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