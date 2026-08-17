Escalation on the Red Sea: Houthi Missile Strikes on Saudi Vessels

In a recent escalation of regional tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have reportedly launched a missile attack on a Saudi military vessel and four accompanying ships in the strategic Red Sea corridor. The group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, announced the offensive on social media platform Telegram on Monday.

The Red Sea port of Mocha, near the vital maritime choke point Bab el-Mandeb Strait, remains a crucial point for global trade and shipping routes. However, no immediate response or confirmation has been forthcoming from Saudi authorities regarding the alleged assault.

This attack follows another incident last Tuesday where the Houthis targeted a ship near the strait's southern entrance, resulting in the deaths of four crew members. The move comes after the Houthis imposed a July naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in response to an alleged siege on Yemen, a claim Riyadh has consistently denied.