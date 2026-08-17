Andrei Klepach, a leading Russian economist and former chief economist at VEB, has been relieved of his duties following critical comments about the country's economic state.

Klepach, who expressed concerns about Russia falling behind economically to powerhouses like the United States and China, made these remarks during a May financial forum. His comments, which also suggested that Russia was lagging behind Ukraine, were recently reported by Russian media, stirring considerable controversy.

Published on the Nikitsky Club website, Klepach’s critique marks an uncommon public dissent from a senior figure within a state entity regarding the ongoing war's economic toll. Highlighting mounting economic pressures amid the conflict, Klepach predicted a possible social crisis, exacerbated by uncoordinated policies and reliance on foreign economies.