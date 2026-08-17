U.S. Navy Awards Raytheon $22.9B Tomahawk Missile Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded a substantial $22.9 billion contract to RTX Unit Raytheon, aiming to bolster the production of Tomahawk missiles. This announcement comes at a critical time as the U.S. balances extensive arms supplies to allies while actively engaging in the Iran conflict.

Concerns about depleted inventories of crucial air defense and precision-guided weapons have prompted the U.S. Department of Defense to work closely with industry partners. Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao emphasized the department's commitment to enhancing the munitions industrial base's capacity to meet current operational needs.

Despite the substantial contract, no specific details were provided regarding the scale of the Tomahawk production increase or the length of the contract. The situation underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in maintaining the U.S. military's readiness and capability.