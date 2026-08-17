Climate Chaos: Champagne Harvests Leap Forward

In the renowned Champagne region of France, workers flocked to vineyards at the break of dawn on August 14, armed with secateurs and buckets to kickstart the second day of an unusually early harvest season. This marks the earliest grape harvest since the early 1900s.

Climate changes, including this summer’s scorching heatwaves and severe droughts, are testing the fortitude of champagne producers. The heat accelerates grape ripening, challenges the retention of champagne’s acidity and flavor, and has pushed the Champagne Committee to approve an unusually early start to the harvest.

Winemakers are adapting, utilizing reserve stocks and considering more resilient grape varieties. As France grapples with these changes, British producers see an opportunity, as their climate increasingly mirrors past conditions in the Champagne region.