Climate Chaos: Champagne Harvests Leap Forward

As climate change pushes temperatures higher, the Champagne region in France is experiencing its earliest harvests in history. This shift challenges traditional practices and threatens the quality of champagne, urging producers to adapt by using reserve stocks and considering new grape varieties to maintain their product's signature taste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 17:53 IST
Climate Chaos: Champagne Harvests Leap Forward
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In the renowned Champagne region of France, workers flocked to vineyards at the break of dawn on August 14, armed with secateurs and buckets to kickstart the second day of an unusually early harvest season. This marks the earliest grape harvest since the early 1900s.

Climate changes, including this summer’s scorching heatwaves and severe droughts, are testing the fortitude of champagne producers. The heat accelerates grape ripening, challenges the retention of champagne’s acidity and flavor, and has pushed the Champagne Committee to approve an unusually early start to the harvest.

Winemakers are adapting, utilizing reserve stocks and considering more resilient grape varieties. As France grapples with these changes, British producers see an opportunity, as their climate increasingly mirrors past conditions in the Champagne region.

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