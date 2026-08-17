Bank of India Unveils 'BOINZ - Freedom' App on Independence Day in NZ

Bank of India (New Zealand) Limited debuted its mobile app, 'BOINZ - Freedom', enhancing its digital presence in New Zealand. Launched on India's 80th Independence Day, the app offers convenient features like biometric authentication and international remittances, underscoring the bank's commitment to merging technology with traditional banking values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 18:47 IST
Bank of India Unveils 'BOINZ - Freedom' App on Independence Day in NZ
Representative Image (Photo/@BOI). Image Credit: ANI

Bank of India (New Zealand) Limited has significantly advanced its digital banking efforts with the launch of its new mobile application, 'BOINZ - Freedom'. This initiative seeks to enhance convenience and empowerment for its users, coinciding with India's 80th Independence Day celebrations in Auckland.

The app was formally unveiled by the Consul General of India in Auckland, with Rajneesh Karnatak, the bank's MD & CEO, addressing attendees via video. This launch aligns with Bank of India's strategy to integrate a robust legacy with cutting-edge digital technology, aiming to bolster customer convenience and trust that have been the backbone of its operations for over 12 decades.

Symbolically launched on India's Independence Day, 'BOINZ - Freedom' signifies unrestricted banking capabilities, offering services from domestic to international remittances. Core features include biometric authentication and secure m-PIN login, reflecting the bank's 'Relationship Beyond Banking' ethos that blends innovation with personal connections. The bank, operational in New Zealand since 2011, reiterated its commitment to the local community by enhancing trust through digital initiatives.

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