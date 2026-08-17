AirBaltic's Strategic Shift: Restructuring Bonds for a Stable Flight Path

AirBaltic is navigating financial turbulence by restructuring its bonds and seeking new investments. The Latvian carrier has gained bondholder approval to incorporate unpaid interest into the principal, bypassing cash payments, while strategizing to improve liquidity and sustain flight operations. The move involves transforming part of its debt into equity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 21:21 IST
AirBaltic's Strategic Shift: Restructuring Bonds for a Stable Flight Path

AirBaltic has garnered bondholder support to defer cash interest payments slated for August and November, opting instead to fold them into the principal amount. This decision aligns with the Latvian airline's efforts to secure fresh investments, ensuring operational continuity while navigating its current financial hurdles.

Despite bondholder approval for revised financial strategies, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs indicated the airline's comprehensive business plan remains under review. Discussions in parliament are anticipated, focusing on potential government support measures such as converting existing bonds into equity stakes.

The airline aims to stabilize its operations by sourcing €225 million in interim financing and proposing a debt-to-equity swap. Additionally, AirBaltic plans to scale down its fleet to bolster financial health, with further restructuring to enhance its capital structure by 2031.

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