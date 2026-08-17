Sports Updates: Transfers, Deals, and a New Heisman Voting Platform

In a series of recent sports transactions, the Carolina Panthers announced the addition of tight end Darren Waller, previously retired, to their roster. The Houston Dash and LA Galaxy involved in transfer deals with Emina Ekic moving to Parma and Miki Yamane to Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, respectively.

Meanwhile, fans of college football will experience increased interactivity as a new website allows them to cast votes for the Heisman Trophy. This development marks a significant shift in fan engagement with the iconic award.

On the downside, the NFL saw injury concerns with the New York Jets’ Breece Hall, while the Arizona Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love is sidelined due to an ankle sprain. However, initial reports suggest Hall’s injury might not be severe.