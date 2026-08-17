Victory Call: Students' Demand Met Amid Exam Reform Probe

In a significant development, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato expressed gratitude towards the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren for meeting the students' demands amidst an ongoing investigation into examination irregularities. Mahato stated that the probe was crucial in identifying those culpable for malpractices in the examination system.

The statement follows the Chief Minister's announcement to terminate all activities with TSR Data Processing Private Limited, including exam conduction and candidate selections, along with the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exams. This decision marks a notable step in the government's attempt to overhaul a system plagued by corruption.

During an interaction with ANI, Mahato emphasized the students' role in supporting and cooperating with the reformative measures. He also emphasized the necessity for a foolproof system that precludes future irregularities such as paper leaks. Mahato acknowledged the roles played by students, parents, media, and law enforcement in supporting the cause, while urging continued vigilance to ensure long-term structural changes.