Retribution on the Strip: The Trial of a 1996 Hip-Hop Murder

The prosecution has unveiled its case against Duane Davis, accusing him of orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur in a landmark trial. The incident, seen as a pivotal moment in rap history, was allegedly an act of retribution linked to gang feuds prevalent at the time.

Davis, now 63, faces a single murder charge in Clark County, Nevada, and maintains his not guilty plea. The trial, under Judge Carli Kierny, is anticipated to last six weeks, drawing attention with potential testimonies from figures like Marion 'Suge' Knight, connected to Shakur's final night.

The case, revived by Davis's 2018 admissions, explores the East Coast-West Coast rap tensions, highlighting long-standing unsolved mysteries around Shakur's death and similar high-profile murders within the hip-hop community. Despite Davis's arrest in 2023, the gunman remains unidentified, adding layers to this complex legal saga.