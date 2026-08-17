Leadership Shake-up at Chad's Anti-Corruption Authority

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby has overhauled the leadership of the country's anti-corruption authority. The change follows a dispute involving the state-owned Chadian Hydrocarbons Company (SHT), prompting significant administrative adjustments to address corruption allegations and ensure better governance within the oil sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 22:18 IST
Leadership Shake-up at Chad's Anti-Corruption Authority
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In a significant administrative reshuffle, Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby has replaced the leadership of the nation's anti-corruption authority. This decision comes amidst a dispute involving the state-owned Chadian Hydrocarbons Company (SHT), highlighting the urgency for transparent governance in the country's lucrative oil sector.

The controversy surrounding SHT has underscored the need for a strengthened approach to tackling corruption, prompting President Deby to take decisive action in reorganizing the oversight body tasked with ensuring accountability and integrity in public enterprises.

This leadership change aims to bolster anti-corruption efforts and restore confidence in the management of national resources, with analysts closely watching the implications for Chad's oil-dependent economy.

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