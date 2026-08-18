Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculation as Euro Gains

The U.S. dollar edged lower against currencies like the euro and Swiss franc due to diminished rate hike expectations following softer U.S. economic data. The euro reached a two-month high, and traders are now looking toward the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium for policy insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 02:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 02:46 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculation as Euro Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar fell against the euro and Swiss franc on Monday, driven by traders adjusting their rate hike expectations following disappointing U.S. economic data. The latest figures, including reduced U.S. retail sales and rising unemployment, have heightened concerns about economic growth and the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies.

The euro reached a two-month peak, trading up 0.08% at approximately $1.1578, as Kit Juckes from Societe Generale remarked that softer payrolls and retail sales figures have led to a re-evaluation of the Federal Reserve's tightening policies. This recalibration is thought to be a key factor in the dollar's downturn.

As the market braces for the Federal Reserve's upcoming Jackson Hole symposium, investors are keen for insights into officials' economic interpretations. Meanwhile, the dollar's position against several currencies continues to shift, emphasizing the complex international economic climate.

TRENDING

1
Trust Fund Tangles: Nick Reiner's Courtroom Fight for Defense Fees

Trust Fund Tangles: Nick Reiner's Courtroom Fight for Defense Fees

Global
2
U.S.-Canada Auto Tariff Talks: Potential Breakthrough on the Horizon

U.S.-Canada Auto Tariff Talks: Potential Breakthrough on the Horizon

Global
3
International Alliances: North Korea's Military Support for Russia

International Alliances: North Korea's Military Support for Russia

Global
4
Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculation as Euro Gains

Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculation as Euro Gains

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Informal Settlements Face a Growing Heat and Health Crisis

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026