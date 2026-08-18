Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculation as Euro Gains

The U.S. dollar fell against the euro and Swiss franc on Monday, driven by traders adjusting their rate hike expectations following disappointing U.S. economic data. The latest figures, including reduced U.S. retail sales and rising unemployment, have heightened concerns about economic growth and the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies.

The euro reached a two-month peak, trading up 0.08% at approximately $1.1578, as Kit Juckes from Societe Generale remarked that softer payrolls and retail sales figures have led to a re-evaluation of the Federal Reserve's tightening policies. This recalibration is thought to be a key factor in the dollar's downturn.

As the market braces for the Federal Reserve's upcoming Jackson Hole symposium, investors are keen for insights into officials' economic interpretations. Meanwhile, the dollar's position against several currencies continues to shift, emphasizing the complex international economic climate.