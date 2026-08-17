Dollar Decline: Market Shifts Amidst Economic Data Uncertainty

The dollar slid in value against the euro on Monday, driven by investors reassessing the likelihood of imminent interest rate hikes following disappointing U.S. economic data. Meanwhile, the yen regained some strength, recovering from recent lows after historic intervention efforts.

Market strategists noted that recent U.S. retail sales figures, which declined for the first time in nine months, along with unexpected job losses and mild inflation, are leading traders to offload the dollar. Kit Juckes of Societe Generale highlighted these economic indicators as pivotal in reshaping expectations about the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

As the euro surged to a two-month high, recent data recalibrated the chance of a rate increase at the Fed's forthcoming September meeting to 30.6%, down from 52.2% last week. The currency markets are teetering in anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium next week, seeking insights into policymakers' perspectives on the latest economic figures.