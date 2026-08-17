Yen Surges Amid Weak Japanese GDP as Fed Rate Hike Bets Cool

The yen strengthened against the dollar following weaker-than-expected Japanese GDP data, with traders adjusting expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year. Despite mixed economic signals and global currency fluctuations, the U.S. central bank's decision remains pivotal, as oil and cryptocurrency markets also experience volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 11:24 IST
Yen Surges Amid Weak Japanese GDP as Fed Rate Hike Bets Cool
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  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japanese yen gained strength against the U.S. dollar, brushing aside the tepid GDP growth report as market players recalibrated expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes within the year. The dollar-yen exchange rate, strengthening by 0.2%, marked a trend of modest gains while remaining stable within recent trading parameters.

Japan's 10-year government bond yield spike underscores the emphasis on fiscal policies allowing the country's economy to expand at an annualized 1.1% in the second quarter. In the currency realm, the euro and British pound saw modest strengthening, hitting significant benchmarks.

Weak U.S. economic data, including inflation indicators, has led to a reassessment of interest rate hike probabilities. Fed funds futures now suggest a nearly 70% likelihood rates will remain unchanged in September, emphasizing reduced expectations of imminent changes. Meanwhile, oil prices and cryptocurrency markets register their unique fluctuations amid global economic uncertainties.

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