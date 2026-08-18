Colombia's Earthquake: A New President's First Challenge

Colombia's President Abelardo De La Espriella announced that the recent earthquake caused $9.58 billion in damages. The quake, with a magnitude of 7.4, severely affected western Colombia, particularly Buenaventura and major cities like Cali and Pereira. This disaster is De La Espriella's first major crisis since taking office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 05:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 05:52 IST
Colombia's Earthquake: A New President's First Challenge
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Colombia's President Abelardo De La Espriella reported significant economic losses from a recent earthquake, estimating damages at 30 trillion pesos ($9.58 billion). The earthquake, measuring 7.4 in magnitude, caused extensive damage across western regions of the country.

The areas most affected extend from the Pacific port city of Buenaventura to key coffee-growing areas and major cities like Cali and Pereira. The scale of destruction poses a substantial challenge for the nation.

The catastrophe marks the first substantial crisis for President De La Espriella, who assumed office mere days before the quake struck. He now faces the critical task of leading comprehensive relief and reconstruction efforts.

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