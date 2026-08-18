Liverpool's Defensive Evolution: Building New Bonds

Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, has expressed the necessity for patience as the club's restructured defense begins to take shape. Van Dijk described new additions Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet as 'good players,' recognizing the need for time to build team chemistry following significant changes in the lineup.

The club addressed recent defensive gaps by acquiring Ronald Araujo from Barcelona on loan and welcomed Frenchman Jeremy Jacquet in the summer. Both players showcased their potential during a triumphant 2-0 friendly against Italian side Como at Anfield, where Jacquet also netted a goal.

Van Dijk emphasized the role of match play in fortifying partnerships, advocating for practical game experience over training alone. He noted linguistic differences, highlighting improved communication as crucial. Liverpool's Premier League journey begins at Newcastle United on August 23.