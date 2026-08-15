Tensions Rise as UAE Accuses Iran of Attacking ADNOC Vessel

The UAE has accused Iran of attacking an ADNOC vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz. No injuries were reported, and security is in control. This incident marks the third attack on ADNOC ships recently, prompting UAE to call for peace while asserting its right to defend its sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 17:10 IST
Tensions Rise as UAE Accuses Iran of Attacking ADNOC Vessel
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The United Arab Emirates alleged on Saturday that Iran had attacked an Abu Dhabi National Oil Company vessel which was navigating the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by the Emirati state news outlet, WAM.

According to ADNOC, no injuries resulted from this incident, and the situation remains controlled, as per the state news agency. The UAE's foreign ministry has urged Tehran to cease what they describe as unprovoked assaults, halt hostilities, and fully re-open the vital waterway.

This marked the third attack involving ADNOC vessels in less than a week. Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, stated that Abu Dhabi would defend its rights and interests following a series of attacks, while emphasizing a commitment to dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

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