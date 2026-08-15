Iran's Lingering Diplomatic Chess Game

Iran has not yet decided to resume talks with the United States. Current exchanges via Qatar and Pakistan are not formal negotiations, as stated by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Meanwhile, separate discussions with Oman focus on defining a sea route through the Strait of Hormuz, with conditions set for U.S. shipping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 09:17 IST
Iran's Lingering Diplomatic Chess Game
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  • Iran

Iran has not made a decision on resuming talks with the United States, with current exchanges via Qatar and Pakistan falling short of formal negotiations, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

In an interview with Shahrara News, Araqchi stated that the ongoing discussions with Oman are concentrated on establishing a sea route through the Strait of Hormuz.

He emphasized that for shipping to resume, the United States must meet specific conditions regarding the waterway.

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