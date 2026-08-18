Tragedy Strikes Twice: High School Shooting in the Philippines
In the southern Philippines, a tragic school shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University resulted in two student deaths, including the gunman. The incident marks the second shooting in the country in under two months, highlighting concerns about school safety despite strict gun laws.
A shocking school shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University in the southern Philippines has resulted in the deaths of two students, including the gunman.
The attacker, a grade 9 student, carried both a pistol and a rifle into a classroom, killing a grade 10 student before taking his own life.
While the situation is now under control, this marks the second such incident in less than two months, raising concerns over school safety in a nation with strict gun regulations.