Tragedy Strikes Twice: High School Shooting in the Philippines

A shocking school shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University in the southern Philippines has resulted in the deaths of two students, including the gunman.

The attacker, a grade 9 student, carried both a pistol and a rifle into a classroom, killing a grade 10 student before taking his own life.

While the situation is now under control, this marks the second such incident in less than two months, raising concerns over school safety in a nation with strict gun regulations.