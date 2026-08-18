Sensex and Nifty Under Pressure as Crude Prices Spike and Geopolitical Tensions Mount

On a turbulent Tuesday morning, Indian benchmark indices took a bearish turn, influenced by rising crude oil prices and renewed geopolitical tensions. The Sensex nosedived more than 300 points, and Nifty plunged below the crucial 24,300 mark, as market fears persisted regarding US-Iran relations and potential military altercations in Oman.

The Sensex opened lower at 77,418.97, a decline from its prior close of 77,728.16, registering a drop of 285.39 points, or 0.37%, while the Nifty started at 24,223.85, retreating 57.25 points, or 0.24%, from its previous close of 24,287.65. Although broader market indices managed to stay in the green, sectoral pressures—particularly in IT and FMCG—were evident.

Stocks like M&M, Eternal, and Sun Pharma showed upward movement on the BSE, whereas giant tech firms such as Infosys and HCL Tech recorded declines. Brent crude rose to USD 91.41 per barrel, with WTI also climbing amid geopolitical unrest. Analysts warn the market may remain pressured but point to strong domestic investor support offsetting some external challenges.