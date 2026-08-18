Navigating the Straits: Shipping Trends Amid U.S.-Iran Stalemate

Ship crossings via the Strait of Hormuz were still reported in single digits as of Monday, reflecting a slight rise from the weekend figures, according to preliminary shipping data accessed on Tuesday. The unchanged situation highlights ongoing tensions amid stalled peace talks between the U.S. and Iran.

Data from Kpler reveals six commodity ships traversed the strait on Monday, split equally between incoming and outgoing traffic. This figure contrasts the 10-day average of 11 ships, with no very large crude carriers (VLCC) or LNG tankers passing on that day. Weekend movements included three ships on Saturday and two on Sunday.

The Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint also saw a dip with 19 vessels crossing on Monday, lower than the 10-day average and significantly below Sunday's count of 33, indicating decreased shipping activity in the region.