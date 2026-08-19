Tensions Rise as UAE Detects Missiles from Iran

The UAE's defense ministry reported detecting two ballistic missiles launched from Iran after a U.S.-Iranian peace talks deadline passed without a breakthrough. The missiles targeted maritime traffic but fell into the sea. The UAE remains vigilant and reassured residents of their safety amidst the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 01:39 IST
Tensions Rise as UAE Detects Missiles from Iran
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The United Arab Emirates' defense ministry announced that it detected two ballistic missiles launched by Iran, marking the first such event since a previous strike on Fujairah port in May. The ministry, assessing the situation, stated the missiles were intended to disrupt maritime traffic, but both eventually plunged into the sea.

Iran has yet to comment on the escalating situation, which coincides with the expiration of a 60-day window for U.S.-Iranian peace talks, which failed to achieve any positive outcome. Tensions are mounting as fears grow of potential conflict affecting the crucial shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

The UAE's defense and interior ministries reassured citizens of their safety after an earlier alert. The UAE recently accused Iran of attacking its state-owned ADNOC's vessels, though Iran denied involvement. As tensions simmer, the UAE emphasizes its preparedness to counteract any threats to its national security.

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