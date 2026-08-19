Tensions Escalate: UAE Detects Missiles Amidst U.S.-Iran Talks Collapse

The United Arab Emirates' defense ministry announced the detection of two ballistic missiles launched from Iran, marking a significant incident since May 4's strike on the Fujairah port.

One missile landed in the UAE's territorial waters, while the other fell outside. The launch follows the expiration of a 60-day window for U.S.-Iranian peace talks, which concluded without achieving any breakthrough, raising fresh concerns about potential escalations disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reassuring its citizens, the UAE's interior ministry sent alerts confirming safety and encouraging normal activities despite earlier warnings. Recently, Iran was accused by the UAE of attacks on ADNOC vessels, although Tehran has not claimed responsibility. The tension underscores the volatile nature of relations and the strategic importance of the Strait.