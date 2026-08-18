Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Sachin Andhure, Casts Doubt on 2024 Sentencing in Dabholkar Case

Sachin Andhure, sentenced to life in the 2024 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The court also stayed the life sentence. Dabholkar, an anti-superstition activist, was murdered in 2013. The case involved multiple accused, with recent acquittals and bail granted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:53 IST
Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Sachin Andhure, Casts Doubt on 2024 Sentencing in Dabholkar Case
Bombay High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant legal development, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sachin Andhure, one of the key accused in the murder case of activist Narendra Dabholkar. The court also imposed a stay on the 2024 life imprisonment sentence handed down to Andhure, sparking new discussions around the case.

Narendra Dabholkar, a well-known rationalist and anti-superstition advocate, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013, while on a morning walk. In 2024, a Pune sessions court sentenced Andhure and Sharad Kalaskar to life imprisonment, while acquitting three other individuals, including Virendrasinh Tawde, due to lack of evidence.

The case initially investigated by the Pune police, was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2014. The acquittal of key figures linked to the Christian group Sanatan Sanstha and the subsequent bail granted to Andhure has raised questions about the handling and outcomes of the high-profile case. (ANI)

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