Balochistan Bombings: A Cry for Justice from Hada Jail

Amid allegations of bombings on civilian areas in Balochistan's Sorab and Gwadar, Baloch activist Beerbal Baloch has raised serious concerns about the actions of Pakistani military forces. Speaking from Hada Jail in Quetta, Beerbal described the events as part of a systematic campaign against the Baloch population.

The activist emphasized the gravity of civilian deaths, including women and children, likening the incidents to a broader pattern of violence. Beerbal called for an independent examination of the military's actions, drawing parallels to allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region.

Invoking international legal standards on genocide, Beerbal questioned whether longstanding policies demonstrate intent to harm the Baloch community. He urged international intervention to prevent the issue from fading into obscurity and demanded transparent investigations to establish the facts.