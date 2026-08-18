Currency Tensions: Dollar Remains Fragile Amid Middle Eastern Unrest

The U.S. dollar saw a minor increase but held near multi-month lows as traders adjusted their rate hike bets amidst Middle East tensions. Inflation concerns have impacted global borrowing costs, prompting cautious trader behavior. U.S.-Iran conflict affects inflation, shaping interest rates globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:51 IST
Currency Tensions: Dollar Remains Fragile Amid Middle Eastern Unrest
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The U.S. dollar experienced a slight uptick on Tuesday, yet stayed near multi-month lows against global counterparts. Traders have adjusted their expectations for rate hikes due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, maintaining a cautious market sentiment.

On the currency front, the euro retreated from Monday's two-month high of $1.161, stabilizing at $1.157. A decline in UK labor market data saw sterling dip to $1.352, just below recent session highs. Recent U.S. economic reports highlighting unexpected job losses and mild inflation have driven speculation on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate strategies.

Bond traders, however, focused on inflation fears stemming from the Middle East conflict, leading to historical highs in borrowing costs for Western economies. A U.S.-Japan intervention in July has broadly influenced the dollar. Stabilizing inflation remains a critical concern, particularly with the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut and ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.

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